ST FERY, MYRLANDE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 22:36

Date of Birth: 09/15/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 1213 14 TH ST, KEY WET, FA 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1105 LEON, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

