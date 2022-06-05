Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 09:37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE ROAD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098796 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004535

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you