STANT ROJAS, SHAUN MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 10/28/2021 | 11:28
Date of Birth: 10/12/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 4141 23RD AVE, MIAMI, FD 33142
Occupation: ROOFER in DEERFIELD BEACH
Arrest Location: 36850 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165282 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007802
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL