STEIMER, JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 17:25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 281 FRONT ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you