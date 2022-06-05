Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 11:00

Date of Birth: 11/04/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098881 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004547

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 947.22 PAROLE VIOLATION
  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 947.21 PAROLE VIOLATION
