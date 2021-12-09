Arrest Date/Time: 12/08/2021 | 23:37

Date of Birth: 12/17/1970 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: B

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US 1, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD185720 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008928

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH