STEWART-CONWAY, PAMELA ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/11/2021 | 00:57
Date of Birth: 04/05/1960 Age: 61 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 107 TEQUESTA ST, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: REALTOR
Arrest Location: US1, TAVERNIER
Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171962 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008210
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH