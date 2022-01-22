Arrest Date/Time: 01/22/2022 | 03:08

Date of Birth: 01/21/2001 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 80 FIRST PARISH RD, NORWELL, MA 02061

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3568 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012163 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000616

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING