STOKES, DANIEL GARRET

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 22:31

Date of Birth: 08/21/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5763 PENNWAY POINT, HOMOSASSA, FL 34446

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: BOYD WILLIAMS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163451 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007710

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

