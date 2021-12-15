STORK, FRITZ PALMER

Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 22:29

Date of Birth: 09/11/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 336 RIVER DR, TEQUESTA, FL 33469

Occupation: COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188760 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009115

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

