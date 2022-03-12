STOTTLER, ASHTON COLE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 20:01

Date of Birth: 04/17/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 110 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you