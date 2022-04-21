STOUT, JOSEPHINE ARIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 21:40

Date of Birth: 01/12/1999 Age: 23 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 17234 RIDGELINE DR, LEWES, DE

Occupation: CUSTOMER SERVICE

Arrest Location: 100 FITZPATRICK ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT