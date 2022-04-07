STRASSBURG, JOSHUA ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/07/2022 | 10:18

Date of Birth: 12/31/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22965 BLUE GILL LANE, CUDJOE, FL 33042

Occupation: ROOFER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058830 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002805

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

