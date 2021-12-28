Arrest Date/Time: 12/28/2021 | 20:59

Date of Birth: 01/16/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: FRONT ST, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: LOUIS QUAD - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182896 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008764

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 403.413.6c CONSERVATION-ENVIRONMENT

