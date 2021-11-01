STUART, ROLAND MARK

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/01/2021 | 09:01
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 8000 SHARK DRIVE, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 8000 SHARK DR, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: DESLILES MOMPOINT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167278 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007921
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY