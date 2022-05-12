SUAREZ, FLORENCIO FRANCISCO

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 04:44

Date of Birth: 09/23/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W

Address: SEA LOBSTER, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5515 5 AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD081612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003871

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.131.2a ROBBERY

Recommended for you