Arrest Date/Time: 05/30/2022 | 23:49

Date of Birth: 06/25/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5950 PENINSULAR AV/5 MM GU,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD094752 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004416

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

