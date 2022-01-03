SUNNY, DAVID ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 01/03/2022 | 10:49

Date of Birth: 09/09/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22916 BLUEGILL LN, CUDJOE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: CARE TAKER

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001272 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000062

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION