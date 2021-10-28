SUT NAVARRO, WILBER DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 08:37

Date of Birth: 12/09/1991 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 319 NW ROBERTS RD APT 2, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION WORKER in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRES RAMIREZ - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164674 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007768

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

