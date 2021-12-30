SWARTZ, GARY THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 15:16

Date of Birth: 10/15/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 337 VICKI TOWERS DR, ST AUGUSTINE, FL 32092

Occupation: STOCK TRADER

Arrest Location: 5585 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197044 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009547

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

