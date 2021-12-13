Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 00:48

Date of Birth: 10/24/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1065 HAWKSBILL LN, SUGARLOAF, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: CRANE BLVD, SUGARLOAF

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187722 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009046

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

