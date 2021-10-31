SZALONY, DANIEL ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 21:02

Date of Birth: 04/26/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6605 JEFFERSONIAN, WASHINGTON, MI 48095

Occupation: CONCRETE

Arrest Location: US1, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166614 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007880

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS