Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 17:02

Date of Birth: 10/21/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 701 SPANISH MAIN DR, CUDJOE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021002 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000973

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY