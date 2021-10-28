TAIT, DONALD STUART

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 12:40

Date of Birth: 07/17/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 175 JASMINE ST, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 112 SEASHORE DR, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: NESTOR ARGOTE - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD164694 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007772

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.048.2 STALKING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 837.05.1a MAKING FALSE REPORT

Recommended for you