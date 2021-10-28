TAIT, DONALD STUART

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 12:40
Date of Birth: 07/17/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 175 JASMINE ST, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 112 SEASHORE DR, ISLAMORADA
Arresting Officer/Agency: NESTOR ARGOTE - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164694 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007772
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.048.2 STALKING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 837.05.1a MAKING FALSE REPORT