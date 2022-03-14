TALKINGTON, RICHARD RUSSELL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 09:42

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1101 18TH CT, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33305

Occupation: FISHERMAN in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043862 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002081

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

