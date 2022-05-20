TANNER, RHETT

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 03:25

Date of Birth: 09/12/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 202 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT