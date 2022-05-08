TARAS, MICHAL POITR

Arrest Date/Time: 05/08/2022 | 17:41

Date of Birth: 05/12/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1723 JOHNSON STREET, KEY WEST, FL 3040

Occupation: RENTAL TECH

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT

