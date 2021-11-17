TAVERAS, ANGEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 14:43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 3180 80TH, MIAMI, FL 33147
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in MIAMI
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: JEANETTE JOSEPH - PK CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175161 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008361
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION