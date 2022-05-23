TAYLOR, JAMES ADKINS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/23/2022 | 16:11

Date of Birth: 10/14/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.3c LARC

Recommended for you