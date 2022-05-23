TAYLOR, JAMES ADKINS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 20:38

Date of Birth: 10/14/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 2338 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you