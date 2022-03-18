TAYLOR, JASON

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 18:19

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF STOCK ISLAND, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CEMETARY ASST

Arrest Location: 20 SHORE TER/10 MM GU,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046761 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002220

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT

