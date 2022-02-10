TAYLOR, JOHN CASEY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/10/2022 | 08:24

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7281 SHRIMP RD, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: GENERAL MANAGER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US1 27 MM - 19 MM, SUGARLOAF KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD023657 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001109

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

