TEAL, CALVIN JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 12/20/2021 | 14:13

Date of Birth: 04/26/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 14 RIVIERA DRIVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MARINE MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD191757 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009278

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you