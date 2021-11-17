TEAL, CALVIN JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 17:16

Date of Birth: 04/26/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7 RIVIERA DRIVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: AVE F @ 4th St, BIG COPPIT KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD175193 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008364

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of

