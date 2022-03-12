Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 01:28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 650 FAIRVIEW LN, FORKED RIVER, NJ 08731

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, BIG COPPITT

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042416 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002015

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH