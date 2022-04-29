TEJEDA VECIN, JOSE MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 20:20

Date of Birth: 08/25/1954 Age: 67 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 94825 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: US1 NB 94MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

