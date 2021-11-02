TENCER, MICHAEL WESTLEY

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 01:09
Date of Birth: 05/13/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 6 AVE E, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: PAINTER
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167604 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007944
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL