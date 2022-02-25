TENNER, THOMAS ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 03:00

Date of Birth: 06/05/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6809 PALMER WAY, HERNANDO, FL 34442

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001526

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

