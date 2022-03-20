TERLONGE, JEFF

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 18:29

Date of Birth: 05/21/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 273 40TH CT, POMPANO BEACH, FL 33064

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD047894 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002271

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

