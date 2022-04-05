THAYER, BRYCE JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/05/2022 | 17:14

Date of Birth: 02/12/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22370 BUCCANEER LN, CUDJOE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 22526 LA FITTE DR/22.5 MM OC, CUDJOE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD057770 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002757

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

