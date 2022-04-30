THERIAULT, MATTHEW JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/30/2022 | 11:24

Date of Birth: 06/08/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 201 4TH STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: ASSIT MANAGER

Arrest Location: 1104 ANGELA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you