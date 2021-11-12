THOMAN, RONALD EDWARD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/12/2021 | 18:05
Date of Birth: 03/16/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 340 3RD RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: SERVER
Arrest Location: 340 3 RD, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: MERCEDES GUEVARA - MCSO\SRO
Incident #: MCSO21CAD172902 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008245
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY