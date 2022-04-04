THOMAS, ALEXANDER JAMAL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/04/2022 | 08:18

Date of Birth: 12/27/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 15 GULFSTREAM DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MECHANIC in PLANTATION KEY

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056726 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002705

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you