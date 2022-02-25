THOMAS, JOHN HENRY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 03:30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 199 BRANCH ROAD, LEVELS, WV 25431

Occupation: MASTER CARPENTER in WINCHESTER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001527

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION