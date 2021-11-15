THOMAS, MARVIN LEE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 00:08
Date of Birth: 11/11/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 4902 BERRYHILL CIRCLE, PERRY HALL, MD 21128
Occupation: ASSISTANT
Arrest Location: 351 OCEAN DR, KEY COLONY BEACH
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSEPH BURDEN - KCBP\KEY COLONY BEACH POLICE
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173915 - Offense #: KCBP21OFF000056
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT