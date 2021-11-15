THOMAS, MARVIN LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 00:08

Date of Birth: 11/11/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4902 BERRYHILL CIRCLE, PERRY HALL, MD 21128

Occupation: ASSISTANT

Arrest Location: 351 OCEAN DR, KEY COLONY BEACH

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSEPH BURDEN - KCBP\KEY COLONY BEACH POLICE

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173915 - Offense #: KCBP21OFF000056

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT

Recommended for you