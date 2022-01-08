THOMAZEAU, SACHA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/08/2022 | 02:39

Date of Birth: 03/30/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5 PUERTA DRIVE, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: PAINTER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5 PUERTA DR/10 MM GU, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004017 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000212

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

