THOMPSON, KELLY MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 16:35

Date of Birth: 04/17/1979 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 936 LA PALOMA RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONTRACTOR

Arrest Location: 936 LA PALOMA RD 102 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087262 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004114

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you