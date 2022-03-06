THORNTON, ANTHONY DOUGLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 01:35

Date of Birth: 02/10/1980 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 814 N KENNEDY AVE, LAKELAND, FL 33801

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 1124 TRUMAN AVENUE,

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

