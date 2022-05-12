TINGLEY, ROBERT CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 18:30

Date of Birth: 08/07/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31 FREEDOM LANE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33045

Occupation: ROOFER in STOCK ISLAND KEY

Arrest Location: 1407 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.048.3 AGGRAV STALKING