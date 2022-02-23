TONKAY, EDWARD EUGENE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/21/2022 | 15:45

Date of Birth: 08/04/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2421 GROUPER DR, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: BARTENDER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: COCO PLUM DR, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: DESLILES MOMPOINT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030557 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001426

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT